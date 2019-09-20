ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol K-9 helped nab two people accused of smuggling 624 pounds of marijuana in the back of a U-Haul truck.
FHP Orlando said K-9 Piet alerted to the drugs Thursday in Orlando during a traffic stop. The driver and the passenger were both arrested.
Troopers say the street value of the drugs is more than $5.6 million.
