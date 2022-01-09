FHP: Man arrested after 4-car crash left 1 dead, others injured early Sunday morning

The crash closed the westbound lanes of SR-60 for approximately six hours for the investigation.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man for DUI manslaughter after a four-car crash led to one person dead and others injured early Sunday morning in Hillsborough County.

Michael Sean Jones, 39, was driving a pickup truck traveling eastbound on State Road 60 approaching U.S. Route 301, a news release from FHP explains. Another pickup truck was traveling northbound on the road at the same time.

At an intersection, Jones reportedly failed to stop for the red light, entering the intersection. He crashed into the left side of the other pickup truck as it passed through the intersection.

The collision caused Jones to rotate across the lanes and crash into an SUV and sedan which were stopped at a red light in the turning lane and outside travel lane, troopers explain.

The other pickup truck rotated to the roadway shoulder where it reportedly crashed into a utility pole. The 44-year-old driver died at the scene, FHP reports.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of SR-60 for approximately six hours for the investigation.

The driver of the SUV was reportedly left with only minor injuries along with the driver and passenger of the sedan.