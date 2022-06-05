FHP: Man arrested for DUI after crashing into back of road ranger truck

After crashing into the back of the truck, the driver reportedly drove away before troopers arrested him.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Sunday after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he crashed into the back of a Road Ranger Service Patrol truck before leaving the scene.

While helping troopers investigate a crash along eastbound State Road 400, a road ranger was outside his truck putting down traffic cones. This was when FHP says without warning a 2009 Dodge Journey drove through the scene and hit the back of the truck.

After the collision, the SUV reportedly drove away with a trooper following behind. Within two minutes the trooper was able to find the car and arrest 36-year-old Antonio Lopez in front of a Wawa gas station.

According to FHP, Lopez told troopers he didn't have any license or identification. The agency also claimed the driver showed signs of impairment including bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and unsteady balance.

After failing to successfully perform Field Sobriety Exercises, Lopez was arrested and is facing the following charges: