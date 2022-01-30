FHP: Man falls off electric shooter, dies in hit-and-run crash

The car hit the man but didn't stop driving, FHP reports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 23-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash.

The man was riding on an electric scooter and was attempting to cross over a raised concrete median dividing State Road 693, near 51st Avenue North, a media alert from Florida Highway Patrol reports.

He couldn't cross the median and ended up falling into the inside southbound lane of SR-693, troopers explain. He fell directly in the path of an unknown car.

The car hit the man but didn't stop driving, FHP reports. The man died at the scene of the crash.