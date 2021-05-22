FHP: Nearly naked woman arrested after high-speed chase on I-75

The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office issued an alert about a stolen car Saturday morning.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida troopers arrested a woman who they said sped down Interstate 75 in a stolen car Saturday morning.

Rachel Stefancich, a 24-year-old Plant City woman, was nearly naked at the time of her arrest when troopers caught up to her, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

She was charged for grand theft auto, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended and fleeing and eluding.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office issued an alert around 10 a.m. Saturday about a stolen Cadillac sedan. It wasn't long before troopers noticed the car in Hernando County and began a chase, FHP said.

It was then that Stefancich kept driving and reached speeds in excess of 110 mph, troopers said. According to the release, she would change lanes and pass other cars on the roadway shoulder.

Stefancich exited I-75 at State Road 52 in Pasco County, where the pursuit ended after troopers used a PIT maneuver. She was taken into custody thereafter.

Stefancich was booked in the Hernando County jail.