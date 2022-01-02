FHP: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, driver still unknown

Following the collision, troopers say the car drove away from the scene and is still unidentified at this time.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a person they say hit and killed a bicyclist Saturday evening.

A 64-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound across US-92, east of Taylor Road near Seffner when he entered the path of another car traveling westbound, FHP reports.

As a result, the driver crashed into the man who reportedly died at the scene.

Following the collision, troopers say the car drove away from the scene and is still unidentified at this time.