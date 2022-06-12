FHP: 2 people 'seriously injured' after crash with drunk driver

While trying to make a left turn into a parking lot, FHP says a car entered the path of a motorcycle on the road.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A 61-year-old man was arrested for DUI Saturday night after a crash that left two people seriously injured in Citrus County, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The 61-year-old driver was traveling northbound in a sedan on U.S. 41 at the same time as a motorcycle driving south. While attempting a left turn into a parking lot, just south of East Tower Road, FHP says the car entered the path of the bike.

The motorcycle ended up crashing into the passenger side of the car, sending both the driver and the passenger onto the roadway, troopers explain. They both reportedly received serious injuries.