FHP: 21-year-old arrested after crashing into ditch during pursuit in Polk City

POLK CITY, Fla. — A 21-year-old was arrested after leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a chase in Polk City that ended with a Dodge Charger stuck in a ditch, a crash report explains.

According to FHP, the driver was traveling eastbound on Mt. Olive Road fleeing from law enforcement. The posted speed was 45 mph, but the Auburndale man behind the wheel was reportedly driving 65 mph.

Troopers explain that the driver failed to steer around a curve and ended up traveling off the roadway.

The driver eventually veered onto the outside shoulder and ended up coming to a complete stop in a muddy ditch.

The 21-year-old was then arrested for fleeing to elude.