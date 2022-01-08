FHP troopers search for driver involved in pedestrian hit-and-run crash

The pedestrian was reportedly transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a pickup truck they say hit a pedestrian Friday evening.

An unknown pickup truck towing a white enclosed trailer was traveling west on State Road 64, just west of Ballard Road, a news release from FHP reports.

Traveling in the opposite direction on the road in the north paved shoulder was a 16-year-old pedestrian, troopers explain.

The truck reportedly failed to maintain a single lane and entered the north shoulder where the teen was walking.

The right side portion of the trailer collided with the teen, FHP reports. The driver then drove away from the scene.

