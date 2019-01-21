The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver suspected of a hit-and-run crash at the Sunshine Skyway Toll Booth Plaza.

Toll workers instructed the driver of a Red 2013 Ford F-150 to stop around 1:05 p.m. Sunday to allow a worker to cross the pedestrian crosswalk, the FHP said.

The FHP said the driver hit an 80-year-old woman. She was knocked to the ground.

The driver initially stopped but then drove away southbound on Interstate 275, according to the FHP. The Ford F-150 has the Florida tag JYRI66. Charges are pending against the driver.

The woman was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspected driver or the Ford is asked to call (813)558-1800.

