Troopers want to know who shot a car on I-4

The shooting led to a crash where one person was hurt, troopers said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A car was shot before it crashed on I-4 Monday morning and troopers want to know who pulled the trigger.

Florida Highway Patrol said a car was shot near mile marker 1 on westbound I-4 in Tampa. Trooper said the driver crashed after the shooting.

One person was hurt in the crash, according to FHP.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact FHP at 813-558-1800.

