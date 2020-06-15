x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

crime

Troopers want to know who shot a car on I-4

The shooting led to a crash where one person was hurt, troopers said.
Credit: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — A car was shot before it crashed on I-4 Monday morning and troopers want to know who pulled the trigger. 

Florida Highway Patrol said a car was shot near mile marker 1 on westbound I-4 in Tampa. Trooper said the driver crashed after the shooting.

One person was hurt in the crash, according to FHP.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact FHP at 813-558-1800. 

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter