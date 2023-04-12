FHP: Man, woman seen in video attacking person's car in road rage incident

The agency explains the pair initially shot at the woman inside the car as well.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help from the public in identifying a man and woman seen in a video attacking another person's car.

In the video posted to FHP's Twitter, it shows an incident that started off as a minor crash just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday at U.S. 301 and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Tampa.

But the situation soon escalated with the 31-year-old Brandon woman's 2019 Chevy sedan being attacked by a man and woman with a gun.

Troopers are asking anyone with information about the incident to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.