Dashcam video shows car leading FHP trooper on high-speed chase

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: The mugshots used are from prior arrests.

Dashcam video shows a Florida Highway Patrol trooper being led on a high-speed chase Friday night which ended in the arrest of two women.

At 8:52 p.m., the trooper responded to the report of a reckless driver who was traveling on Interstate 75, near State Road 54. The car had already collided with a tractor-trailer, a media alert from FHP reports.

After spotting the 2008 Infiniti sedan in an Ulta Beauty parking lot, the trooper reportedly tried to conduct a traffic stop. The car fled the scene and traveled south through the parking lot.

The car ran a red light which caused another passing driver to crash into them, FHP explains. After the collision, the Infiniti continued to drive, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of SR-56.

After the car made a U-Turn, the trooper was able to conduct a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit.

The driver, 24-year-old Daija Washington-Alston, and the passenger, 25-year-old Trakeria Nicholson, were arrested by troopers who also found dozens of stolen perfumes from an earlier theft in Marion County, FHP reports.

Washington-Alston was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving involving property damage, driving while license suspended and possession of a controlled substance, troopers explain. She was delivered to the Pasco County Jail.

Nicholson was reportedly returned to the Ocala Police Department for her involvement in the theft.