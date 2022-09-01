Dashcam video shows car leading FHP trooper on high-speed chase

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: The mugshots used are from prior arrests.
Dashcam video shows a Florida Highway Patrol trooper being led on a high-speed chase Friday night which ended in the arrest of two women.
At 8:52 p.m., the trooper responded to the report of a reckless driver who was traveling on Interstate 75, near State Road 54. The car had already collided with a tractor-trailer, a media alert from FHP reports.
After spotting the 2008 Infiniti sedan in an Ulta Beauty parking lot, the trooper reportedly tried to conduct a traffic stop. The car fled the scene and traveled south through the parking lot.
The car ran a red light which caused another passing driver to crash into them, FHP explains. After the collision, the Infiniti continued to drive, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of SR-56.
After the car made a U-Turn, the trooper was able to conduct a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit.
The driver, 24-year-old Daija Washington-Alston, and the passenger, 25-year-old Trakeria Nicholson, were arrested by troopers who also found dozens of stolen perfumes from an earlier theft in Marion County, FHP reports.
Washington-Alston was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving involving property damage, driving while license suspended and possession of a controlled substance, troopers explain. She was delivered to the Pasco County Jail.
Nicholson was reportedly returned to the Ocala Police Department for her involvement in the theft.
Both women also have prior arrests. Washington-Alston has 10 past arrests in Hillsborough County including charges of theft, assault and drug possession. Nicholson has been arrested at least three times for charges including grand theft and driving with no valid license.