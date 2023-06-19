FHP: Woman arrested for DUI after driving wrong direction, crashing into police car

The driver, identified as Sherri Jent, was taken to Advent Health Dade City for treatment before being arrested.

DADE CITY, Fla. — A woman was arrested after driving under the influence early Monday morning which led to her crash into a Dade City police car, an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol explains.

At around 2:05 a.m., the Dade City Police Department asked for help from FHP with a crash in the area of U.S. 301 and 7th Street.

Once on scene around an hour later, Officer Del Valle told the trooper he was driving in his marked Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on 7th Street, approaching U.S. 301 in the outside lane.

This was when the officer reportedly saw a gray 2017 Ford Edge traveling northbound in the southbound travel lane on the same street. The car was coming toward the Tahoe.

According to the report, Valle turned on his emergency equipment to get the driver's attention, but the car eventually hit the front of the Tahoe.

The driver of the Edge, identified as Sherri Jent, was taken to Advent Health Dade City for treatment.

Valle reportedly explained Jent showed signs of impairment like slurred speech, glassy watery eyes and an odor of alcohol.

"[She] did have an open container of 'Vendange Chardonnay' within the center console of the vehicle and was in plain sight upon...arrival on-scene within the interior of [the Edge]," the incident report explains.

Eventually, the FHP trooper made his way over to the hospital where he talked to Jent. After being asked what happened, she reportedly still showed signs of impairment.

Jent was read her Miranda rights and refused to answer any questions, FHP explains. She allegedly demanded for her attorney to be present.

After refusing to perform standardized field sobriety exercises, Jent was ultimately placed under arrest. She's being charged with DUI.