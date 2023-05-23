x
Fight leads to deadly shooting in Dade City

Deputies said the incident was an isolated event and there's no public safety threat.
DADE CITY, Fla. — A shooting in Dade City left one man dead Tuesday night, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

At around 7:50 p.m., deputies responded to the Oak Street area and found one person dead from a gunshot wound. Based on information gathered so far, deputies say two men got into an argument that led to a fight. 

Following the fight, one man shot the other, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

Deputies said the man who fired the gun remained on the scene and all other people were accounted for. They believe the incident was an isolated event and there's no public safety threat.

