TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police say a shot was fired Friday during large fight near Chamberlain High School, which is located on North Boulevard. But, officers now say no students were involved, and it wasn't on school grounds.

While the initial call around 3:30 p.m. suggested there was a fight at the school, police have since clarified the ordeal began as a fight between women at a gas station across the street.

One woman fired a shot into the air, police said. She was arrested.

Authorities have not said exactly how many people were involved in the scuffle.

It's unclear what caused the fight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.