The man accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter off the Dick Misener Bridge in front of a St. Petersburg police officer has a final motion scheduled for Monday before his trial begins next week.

The motion for John Jonchuck Jr. was supposed to happen last week, but it was canceled.

Jonchuck is accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter Phoebe off the Dick Misener Bridge just after midnight on Jan. 8, 2015.

A trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 24.

The witness list for the trial includes Jonchuck's parents and Phoebe's mother.

