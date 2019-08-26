DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man arrested in connection with a Florida cold case has been convicted of murder.

On Friday, a Palm Beach County jury found Todd Barket guilty of the first- degree murder of Sondra Better, 68.

Better's body was found on Aug. 24, 1998 at Lu Shay's Consignment Shop on South Federal Highway in Delray Beach.

The case remained unsolved until Barket applied for a job. His fingerprint matched one at the murder scene, and investigators were able to arrest him in March.

