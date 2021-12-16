He is accused of starting a fire three days in a row at a Publix.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting fires behind the same Tampa Bay-area grocery store three days in a row starting on Christmas last year.

Court records show that 50-year-old Robert Timon Lovett was sentenced Monday in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty to arson in September.

According to court documents, Lovett started fires behind a Publix grocery store in Parrish on Dec. 25, 26 and 27, 2020. Law enforcement officers apprehended Lovett on Dec. 28 when he returned to the same store.