LAKELAND, Fla — A captain for Polk County Fire Rescue was arrested Wednesday night on charges of possession of methamphetamines and possession of paraphernalia at his Lakeland home.
Detectives were following up on a tip that drugs were possibly being sold out of Kevin Giliam's home.
When undercover officers arrived at the home, they met with Giliam, 48, and conducted a search. Detectives found a glass pipe containing meth in Giliam's master bedroom.
Giliam was booked into the Polk County Jail, and released after posting $1,500 bail.
