Lane is one of three former MPD officers charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been released from jail on bond with conditions, according to online records posted by the Hennepin County Jail.

Lane is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Former officers Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng face similar charges, with all three accused of failing to leave their positions or take action as Floyd struggled to breathe. Former officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, is charged with second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Jail records showed Lane was released around 4 p.m. Wednesday on bond with conditional release. Online records showed Thao, Kueng and Chauvin were still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

During a first court appearance last week, attorney Earl Gray said Lane had been on the job with MPD for four days at the time of the call involving George Floyd.

Gray described how Lane held down Floyd's legs so he wouldn't kick and twice asked Chauvin, his training officer, if they should turn Floyd over.

"What is my client supposed to do but follow what the training officer said?" Gray asked.

Gray also said Lane later joined Floyd in an ambulance and performed CPR on him.

"He did everything he was supposed to do as a police officer," Gray insisted. "What was he supposed to do, let go of his feet and go grab Chauvin and shove him off?"

A judge set bail for Lane, Thao and Kueng at $1 million without conditions or $750,000 with conditions, which includes no firearms, refraining from security or law enforcement work, and supervised release.