FLORIDA -- A former Orange County Sheriff's deputy was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison for receiving child pornography.

Prosecutors said Kevin Michael Hutchinson, 36, of Orlando, distributed child porn through a mobile app and downloaded images and videos of child porn from the Internet. One of the items downloaded by him was a "guide" on how to prepare young children to have sex with adults, according to the Department of Justice.

In all, law enforcement said Hutchinson had 5,872 images and 1,625 videos of child porn. Of those, 630 of the pictures and 160 of the videos showed infants or toddlers being sexually abused.

When he was arrested, Hutchinson was a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which later fired him.

He pleaded guilty on May 29.

Hutchinson will be required to serve seven years of supervised release when he gets out of federal prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

