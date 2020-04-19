POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said five people are behind bars after an overnight stolen vehicle pursuit on Interstate 4.

Troopers say around 1:02 a.m. Sunday, they were called to assist the Polk County Sheriff's Office in their pursuit of a stolen Kia Sportage traveling westbound on I-4 in the Auburndale area.

During the pursuit, troopers reported speeds reached highs of 120 mph.

The sheriff's office put out spike strips catching both the Sportage's and a portion of the trooper's, tires causing the cruiser to be disabled, according to the FHP.

The Sportage exited the highway, taking the pursuit onto Kathleen Road, where another trooper picked up the pursuit. According to the FHP, after traveling a short distance and running a red light the Sportage stopped and five people ran off.

Two individuals surrendered after a brief foot chase, an additional two were taken into custody at the second location and the final individual was located by the sheriff's office, according to a release.

All five are facing grand theft of a motor vehicle, flee to elude, burglary of a conveyance and resisting arrest without violence charges.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter