5 people arrested after protests in Lakeland

Some of those arrested were charged with inciting a riot and felony criminal mischief.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives, working with the Lakeland Police Department, investigated and arrested five people accused of crimes before, during or after the May 30 and 31 protests in Lakeland.

Investigators said on May 30, there were active and peaceful protests in Munn Park for several hours. However, police said some people moved from the park to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and E Pine Street, which is in front of the police department.

According to investigators, Raul Guzman began making statements to attempt to start a riot in this area. A witness told police that Guzman said he "wants to riot" and "storm" the police department.

"These statements were made in front of numerous people, and the language used was advocating violence and was intended to incite an immediate breach of peace," an arrest report states.

Police said the protest then moved to another intersection at Memorial Boulevard and N Florida Avenue, blocking traffic and trapping cars in the crowd of people. Investigators said items were thrown at cars.

Guzman was charged with inciting a riot. The investigation is ongoing.

Carlos Fugarte, of Lake Wales, was charged with a written threat to kill after what happened the same day at the same protests.

Police said concerned citizens observed a Facebook live video where a comment from user "Woodboy Los" stated, "go to Bartow and blow up the courthouse." Investigators identified the user as Fugarte and then contacted him on June 6.

According to investigators, Fugarte said he and his friends didn't like that some people were setting fire to local businesses, but said he was not serious about his courthouse comment and that the comment "was a joke."

"Fugarte intentionally used written electronic communication to transmit a threat of terrorism...," the arrest report states.

Joshua Daniel, of Lakeland, was charged with felony criminal mischief.

Police said around 3 or 4 p.m. on May 31, another man said he was driving south on Florida Avenue when he saw several people standing in the intersection at Memorial Boulevard, preventing him from driving further.

The man told police he kept moving slowly forward but was forced by the crowd to stop. When he stopped, the man said he was stabbed in the left hand, punched in the eye and over his body and his windshield, sunroof and rear window were broken out.

Using video and pictures from the incident shared on social media, investigators said a man wearing what appears to be a cowboy hat, a green shirt, blue shorts and sneakers jumped on the hood of the man's car. Detectives say the man in the cowboy hat is seen kicking through the windshield and smashing the sunroof.

The man in the cowboy hat was later identified as Daniel. The man in the car said the estimated damage is more than $1,000.

Anthony Martin Jr., of Winter Haven, was charged by Lakeland police with inciting a riot and soliciting to commit felony criminal mischief.

On May 31, LPD detectives obtained a Facebook live video recorded by someone nicknamed "Cousin Champ," who was later identified as Martin.

The 19-minute long video was posted around noon on May 31 and states that "black people need to tear down the courthouse, jails, the probation office, child support offices and the insurance companies offices," according to an arrest report.

Detectives said Martin asked in the video who was going to meet him at Lakeland Mall and made comments about "tearing down" the city. Police say throughout the video, Martin encourages viewers to join him at the protest that had been scheduled in the city.

Zachary Root, of Lakeland, was charged with stalking/cyberstalking, after an incident on May 31.

Police said on that Sunday, a man was driving a white truck with a boat/trailer attached to the rear near North Florida Avenue and Memorial Boulevard, where a crowd had gathered in the intersection.

Unable to make a U-turn and avoid the protest traffic, the man turned left and traveled eastbound on Memorial Boulevard and continued on his way. On June 1, the man was talking with a friend in a public place and said he had to navigate through protest-related traffic.

Police say Root, who was not part of the conversation, interjected and said he was part of the civil unrest in the area and had almost been hurt by a red truck towing a boat. The man replied to Root, saying he had a white truck towing a boat, not a red one.

A short time later, the man got a call from his wife, who said she was told by security at her place of business that a Zachary Root was posting information on social media "in an attempt to solicit information" on the man, according to police.

The man shared screenshots of the posts with the police, which detectives said gave "updates" on the couple's movements, their truck with the tag number and where they both worked.

The man told police he did not give any personal information to Root and had never met him before. The man's wife also did not know Root previously.

"The defendant (Root) must have taken specific efforts to research and post the personal information within social media in attempts to identify the victim," an arrest report states.

