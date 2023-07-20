Man accused of leading FHP troopers on chase makes first appearance in court

The judge ordered the man to be held on a bond of more than $200,000.

TAMPA, Fla. — The man Florida Highway Patrol troopers say led them on a chase and caused a crash on Interstate 75 made his first appearance before a judge Thursday.

Wilfredo Cordova Diaz is facing a long list of charges including two counts of aggravated fleeing to elude causing serious bodily injury, two counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injury, driving while license suspended as a habitual offender and possession of one kilo of cocaine that was found in his SUV.

The judge ordered the man to be held on a bond of more than $200,000.

Troopers say Diaz drove away Wednesday when they tried to stop him on Interstate 4 in Plant City. He then went northbound on I-75 where he tried to make a U-turn just south of Fletcher Avenue.

While trying to catch up with Diaz, one of the SUVs driven by a state trooper hit another marked car and flipped over.

The troopers and two K-9s involved in the crash were taken to get treated and were all left with injuries ranging from a shattered pelvis to a broken clavicle.

The incident impacted both the north and southbound lanes and initially led to the closure of at least three northbound lanes. All lanes were reopened later in the evening.