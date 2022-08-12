Florida airport worker accused of stealing more than $16K worth of items from passengers

Giovanni De Luca, 19, admitted to taking some items, the sheriff's office said.

DESTIN, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing more than $16,000 worth of items from passengers at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, authorities said.

Giovanni De Luca, 19, an airline subcontractor, was charged with two counts of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A woman back in July reported her luggage stolen after it didn't arrive at her destination, according to the agency. She reportedly told law enforcement an Apple AirTag in her suitcase appeared active in the area of Kathy Court in Mary Esther, Florida.

On Aug. 9, a man reported more than $15,000 in jewelry and other items were taken from his luggage.

Deputies say they cross-referenced employees who lived in the area of Kathy Court and eventually were able to speak with De Luca at his home. He reportedly admitted to "rummaging" through the woman's suitcase and removing the AirTag.

The man's stolen items were recovered, while the woman's belongings were not found, the sheriff's office said.