Polk County EMT among 3 Floridians arrested in connection to US Capitol insurrection

It's unclear what role the trio played during the Jan. 6 attack.

TAMPA, Fla. — A trio of Floridians, including one Polk County EMT, will appear before a judge Wednesday in Tampa after being arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It's unclear at this time what role Michael Perkins, Olivia Pollock and Joshua Doolin played in the insurrection. The Department of Justice reports all are currently in custody

A spokesperson from Polk county confirmed that Doolin worked as an EMT with the Polk County Fire Rescue.

The three are among several people from the Tampa Bay area charged in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

Earlier this year, a Clearwater man was accused of assaulting officers at the Capitol with both a fire extinguisher and wooden plank. A woman in Lakeland faces several charges after being accused of participating in the mob of people who stormed the building.

Most notably, though, was the arrest of Adam Johnson after he was identified in a viral photo carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern.

Anyone with information about the insurrection in Washington is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.