Florida assistant principal, daughter accused of casting fraudulent votes to tilt homecoming court

Hundreds of votes at Tate High School were flagged, the FDLE said.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — An assistant principal in the Florida Panhandle and her daughter were arrested Monday on accusations the duo tried to tilt a high school's homecoming court.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Laura Carroll, 50, had district-level access to the Escambia County School District student information program, called FOCUS, as she was the assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School.

Investigators learned in October 2020 that hundreds of votes for Tate High School's homecoming court were flagged as fraudulent, with 117 votes coming from the same IP address logged within a short period of time, the FDLE said in a news release.

Law enforcement found access to the FOCUS accounts were linked to Carroll's cell phone, plus computers within her home, for a total of 246 votes cast for homecoming court.

Several students told the FDLE that Carroll's daughter, a 17-year-old, would tell others about using her mother's FOCUS account to cast votes.

Since August 2019, Carroll's FOCUS account accessed 372 high school records -- 339 were Tate High School students, FDLE said.

Carroll was arrested and booked in the Escambia County Jail on an $8,500 bond. Her daughter was taken to the Escambia Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Both face charges of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices (a 3rd-degree felony), unlawful use of a two-way communications device (a 3rd-degree felony), criminal use of personally identifiable information (a 3rd-degree felony) and conspiracy to commit these offenses, according to the FDLE.