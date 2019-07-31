The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who reportedly robbed a bank earlier this month and when questioned, told deputies he found the money on the side of the road.

Deputies say Gary Ronald Rahme, 59, was charged with robbery with a firearm after allegedly walking the Ameris Bank on US-1 South and demanding cash from the tellers.

Following a partial description of a car fleeing the scene, detectives were able to obtain video from a nearby gas station of a car matching that description at one of their fuel pumps.

The tag came back to a vehicle registered to a subject out of Flagler County and SJSO deputies began inquiries there.

SJSO discovered the car had been used by a man who matched the description of the robber. The man, later identified as Rahme, was reportedly unemployed and had been known to carry large amounts of cash as of recently.

A search warrant was served at Rahme's home where evidence linking him to the robbery was located, deputies say.

When Rahme was contacted by SJSO, he initially told deputies that he found the money on the side of the road. He then later told deputies "I am not a bad guy" and that the gun was plastic.

Rahme was arrested in Flagler County and booked into the Flagler jail until a transfer is arranged