Florida Blue Alert issued for suspected killer Patrick McDowell

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Blue Alert has been issued for Patrick McDowell who was last seen in the area of U.S. 301 and Sandy Ford Road.

According to the alert, he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, white undershirt, camouflage shorts and black shoes.

McDowell has wide earing holes in his ears, along with a tattoo on his shoulder stating "Death Before Dishonor" and another on his right arm saying "EGA."

We’ve had several people asking about tattoos… these are Patrick McDowell’s tattoos. Thank you for your help and support. Also including another shot of his face to keep that circulating.#findMcDowell pic.twitter.com/k8wtgmVPYm — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) September 26, 2021

He is the subject of a Florida Blue Alert because he is suspected of killing a Florida Law Enforcement Officer, the alert explains.

If you see him, it is advised by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to not approach him and contact law enforcement immediately.