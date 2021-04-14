Florida couple arrested for 'horrific' abuse of 3 teens

The case was one of the "most appalling examples of child abuse" Deputy Chief Brian Hester said he had ever heard of in his 26 years in law enforcement.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A chain lock kept three teenagers trapped in their shared bedroom for long hours at a time, and they were "minimally" fed for months, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said.

It was one of the "most appalling examples of child abuse" Deputy Chief Brian Hester said he had ever heard of in his 26 years in law enforcement.

As a result of an investigation, a couple was charged with multiple counts of aggravated child abuse.

Hester said the investigation began on Feb. 10 when deputies were called in to assist DCF investigators at a home in Port St. Lucie after an anonymous report said three out of five children living there were severely malnourished.

He said the three children who were abused are 16-year-old twins and a 17-year-old.

Oscar Torres, 40, and his wife Brittany Kirschenhofer, 32, were arrested Monday and each charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse, according to the sheriff's office.

Hester said Torres was the biological father of the three abused children. He also said two other children, ages nine and six, lived at the home -- one was Kirschenhofer's biological child and the other was the couple's biological child.

The three teenagers had been living with the couple for seven years, according to the sheriff's office.

"By all accounts, these two children were not neglected or abused, and treated much, much differently than the other three children," the deputy chief said during a news conference.

According to Hester, Torres said he worked long hours and Krischenhofer was a stay-at-home mom because the children were in virtual school. Hester said the couple said the lock on the teens' bedroom door was to keep their dogs "contained," and all children were free to "roam" the house and had plenty of food.

Hester said that both the teens' statements to authorities and their physical health contradicted Torres and Krischenhofer's statements.

One teen reportedly told authorities that at least one of the three teens had been physically abused, Hester said. The deputy chief stated at least one teen said they were "terrified" of their parents and at least one said they had to "scavenge" the house for "scraps of food" and eat in secret.

And, the teens said the three of them hadn't been allowed to leave the home since December 2020, Hester said.

During the investigation, one teen was taken to the hospital for medical attention. Hester said the teen weighed about 50 pounds, was hallucinating and had "loss of verbal communication, muscle control and other bodily functions." Hester said the teen's hip bones were protruding and their spine was protruding through the skin with the "beginning stages of open sores" on their back.

Doctors said the teen's condition was a direct result of malnutrition, according to the sheriff's office. The child needed a feeding tube in order to "gradually bring the child to an appropriate nutrition for their age."

Hester said on Feb. 27, DCF removed the three teens from the home and placed them in the care of their biological mother, who reportedly was unaware of her children's condition and was kept isolated from the family for several years.

The sheriff's office said the other two children were placed in the care of relatives.

"Our children and our seniors are the most vulnerable and they should be the most protected and respected members in our society. It is unfortunate that this was happening right here in our own community," Hester said.

"But thanks to the observant and concerned resident who saw something and they said something, and then the tenacity of our detectives along with DCF professionals, these three children now can receive the care and help that they need," he continued.

To report child abuse, contact the Florida Department of Children and Families by calling 1-800-962-2873.

You can watch the full news conference here: