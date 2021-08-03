Florida couple kidnapped, robbed man for over 30 hours, deputies say

Authorities say their investigation began when a 50-year-old man reported a missing car.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida couple is behind bars for kidnapping a man at knife-point, stealing his car, and robbing his home over a period of about 30 hours, authorities said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the incident began last month when a 50-year-old man told investigators his Nissan Versa was stolen. After asking a few follow-up questions, investigators say they found there was a little more to his story.

Authorities say the man told them he went to the house of someone named Steven Solstad, 31, in Key West to smoke marijuana. He said fell asleep in his car because the marijuana was laced with something, according to law enforcement.

At some point, investigators say Solstad and a woman named Madison Megerle, 22, entered the man's car and forced him into the driver's seat. At that point, law enforcement says Solstad began driving to different locations across Key West and Stock Island, punching the man and threatening his life with a carpenter's razor knife, which was allegedly held at his neck.

Investigators say Solstad and Megerle demanded that the man give them all his money, which was around $150.

But, authorities say the incident didn't end there.

According to the sheriff's office, throughout the night, Solstad and Megerle made several stops, where other people threatened the man and asked for his money. At one point, deputies say the man was taken to a bank to withdraw money but was not allowed because he did not have any identification on him.

Eventually, investigators say the two stopped at the man's home after forcing him to say where he lived. The sheriff's office says Solstad and Megerle stole everything of value, including several smartphones and clothing.

After 30 hours, investigators say Solstad and Megerle finally left in the man's car. The man would then check himself into a medical clinic.

The sheriff's office says Solstad and Megerle were arrested last month in Palm Beach County and charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, grand theft, robbery and grand theft of a motor vehicle. The office says it was able to use security camera footage to corroborate the man's story.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.