Pinellas County man, woman accused of sexual activity with pet dog

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — A man and woman were arrested and jailed following accusations of sexual activity with their pet dog.
The two were arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
Christina Calello, 36, of Safety Harbor, is accused of willingly engaging in sexual activity with the dog on multiple occasions, the agency said in a statement. Deputies also learned that her ex-boyfriend, identified as 39-year-old Geoffrey Springer of Largo, would record the alleged sexual activity and store it on a flash drive.
Authorities say it went on for about eight years.
The pet dog was surrendered to sheriff's deputies and taken to a pet hospital for routine examination. There were no signs of visible injuries, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Calello and Springer are charged with sexual activity involving animals. The two were booked into the Pinellas County Jail, each on a $5,000 bond, however, Calello has bounded out.