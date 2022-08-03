Pinellas County man, woman accused of sexual activity with pet dog

Authorities said the alleged sexual activity with the dog spanned over about eight years.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — A man and woman were arrested and jailed following accusations of sexual activity with their pet dog.

The two were arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.

Christina Calello, 36, of Safety Harbor, is accused of willingly engaging in sexual activity with the dog on multiple occasions, the agency said in a statement. Deputies also learned that her ex-boyfriend, identified as 39-year-old Geoffrey Springer of Largo, would record the alleged sexual activity and store it on a flash drive.

Authorities say it went on for about eight years.

The pet dog was surrendered to sheriff's deputies and taken to a pet hospital for routine examination. There were no signs of visible injuries, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.