BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — An anonymous tip about who may have burglarized the Humane Society of the Nature Coast in Brooksville led to the arrests of Edward Spears and Miranda Grieves.

Deputies say the two, both 43, entered the property by cutting through a chain-link fence located in the back of the shelter before prying open two storage sheds and taking numerous items.

The pair took two generators, a chainsaw, a leaf blower, weed eaters, a push mower, hand tools, bags of dog food and various supplies, deputies say.

One day after deputies were called out to the scene, an anonymous caller shared Spears' and Grieves' information, telling the sheriff's office the couple was recently in possession of a large quantity of dog food and a generator.

Detectives attempted to track down Grieves at Spring Hill Health and Rehab, where she was said to be working. She was not there, but detectives possibly received something even more valuable -- additional information.

According to a release, Grieves' manager shared that a leaf blower, pressure washer and a yellow wheelbarrow were reported stolen from the facility a few days ago.

Hoping to find her at home, detectives headed to Grieves' last known address, but only found the stolen wheelbarrow. But, Grieves did eventually reach out to detectives about the investigation, according to an arrest affidavit.

Grieves and Spears met detectives in the parking lot of a Brooksville Walmart. During questioning, both admitted to the burglary and selling the items to pay for drugs and outstanding traffic fines, according to detectives.

All sold items have been recovered and returned to the Humane Society.

Spears was charged with three counts of burglary and grand theft and four counts of dealing in stolen property. His bond was set at $70,000.

Grieves was charged with burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property. Her bond was set at $22,000.

