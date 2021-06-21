Florida's crime volume drops for 50th-straight year

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says violent crimes increased slightly, while property crimes declined immensely.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For a half-century, crime volume has been dropping in the Sunshine State.

Florida's 2020 Annual Uniform Crime Report, released Monday, revealed crime had declined for the 50th-straight year.

"The report shows Florida’s total crime volume dropped 14.1 percent, or 76,523 fewer reported index crimes, compared to 2019," the Florida Department of Law Enforcement wrote in a statement.

The state says property crimes dipped 17 percent, whereas violent crimes edged up 2.3 percent – representing 1,850 crimes.

"The index crimes of rape, robbery, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft crimes were down, while murder and aggravated assault increased," FDLE explained. "Domestic violence murder was down in 2020, while stalking increased."

Hillsborough County saw a 12.3 percent decrease in overall crime, but murders ticked up from 66 in 2019 to 81 in 2020. Murders dropped in Pinellas County from 40 in 2019 to 27 in 2020. Overall crime in Pinellas also declined by 15.7 percent.

FDLE has been tracking crime statistics since 1971. Click here for a county-by-county crime breakdown.