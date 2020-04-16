PENSACOLA, Fla. — Deputies in Florida say two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbor’s property.
News outlets report 41-year-old Geoffrey Michael Fraiche and 38-year-old Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche took the flag on April 7 while their two children were with them.
A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s report says they used a ladder to pull it down.
Representative Matt Gaetz tweeted Tuesday that their actions showed despicable parenting.
WKRG-TV reports that they both work as gynecologists at different Pensacola hospitals.
They have been charged with crimes including trespassing and larceny and released from the county jail.
What other people are reading right now:
- Stealing food and selling it online for a profit: Some Hillsborough County students left without free meals this week
- IRS stimulus check status tracker is now online | Here's what you need to know
- Support Tampa Bay: Which local businesses are open right now?
- The federal government is sending stimulus checks to dead people
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
- Report: Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter