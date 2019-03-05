A tattoo that was supposed to be a racial slur ended up misspelled and insulting an entire nation instead.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said white gang members forcibly tattooed the words “f--- Niger” over a black gang member’s tattoo. Niger is a country in West Africa.

Deputies said one suspect, Lucian Evans, told them he, Brandon Hayley, Mary Elizabeth Durham and another man were trying to teach the victim a lesson and not insult Niger the country.

The victim told law enforcement the suspects showed up to his house and demanded he leave with them, so they could cover his gang tattoo. The victim said he asked them why they couldn’t just do it where he was already sitting and so they did, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim allegedly told deputies Hayley and Evans held him down, and the other man started covering the tattoo. Hayley eventually knocked out the victim because he put up a fight as they tattooed him, investigators say.

The victim told law enforcement he remembers coming to briefly and heard Durham tatting him and saying she had never done it before. He also said somebody told her, “It’s okay. It doesn’t matter.”

The arrest report said the victim told them he passed back out from the pain and woke up to find his phone was gone.

Deputies said the victim's old tattoo was still visible under the new one.

Durham, 35, was arrested for aggravated battery and armed robbery. Hayley, 28, was charged with two counts of battery, one count each of aggravated battery and armed robbery. Evans, 40, was charged with aggravated battery, armed robbery, two counts of second-degree larceny, fraud with a false receipt and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The other man, a 45-year-old, has yet to be charged.

