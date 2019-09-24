BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida grandmother is accused of purposely drugging her grandson who has disabilities to kill him.

Bradenton police said Lillian Parks made spontaneous comments to officers that she purposely overdosed her 30-year-old grandson because she thinks she will die soon, and nobody would be there to take care of him.

Police said the grandson, Joel Parks, was disabled and couldn’t care for himself.

Lillian is now under medical care for treatment and evaluation, officers said.

Police said this case is still active and charges are forthcoming.

