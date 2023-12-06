Florida high school put on lockdown after man with knife comes on campus

Deputies arrested 19-year-old James Colasanti after locating him behind the football fields at Flagler-Palm Coast High School, WESH-TV reports.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was found hiding out at a high school with a knife after being denied a ride to GameStop, according to multiple reports.

The station said Colasanti was denied a ride to GameStop and then pulled out two knives.

"Take me to the GameStop store. That's usually not something that you pull knives on people for," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. When they said no, "He decided to pull out two knives," Staly said. "One in each hand and threaten(ed) to kill them."

UPDATE (6/12/23 3:22 pm): FCSO deputies responded to a report of a male with two knives threatening bystanders at apartments on Bulldog Drive today at 1:37 pm. The suspect ran towards FPC prior to law enforcement's arrival.



FPC was placed on lockdown while deputies and FCFR… — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) June 12, 2023

Someone was able to get the knives away from him. But according to deputies, James grabbed a 7-inch knife from the kitchen and threw it at one of the people he was arguing with.

