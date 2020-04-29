VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly four months after 19 cars were damaged by gunfire on two Central Florida highways, detectives have made an arrest in the case.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office in a joint investigation with the Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested 21-year-old Deon Jones and are searching for 22-year-old Tiyana Anderson. Both are accused of shooting multiple cars on Interstate 4 and Interstate 95 with BB guns back in January.

Detectives say reports of cars being shot at spanned four counties: Volusia, Seminole, Flagler and St. Johns.

Recalling the events on man told WKMG-TV, "I just felt glass all over my face. I really thought it was something like the D.C. sniping, you know? Like, what is going on? It was crazy, man.

"...People could have really gotten hurt."

As for the main lead in filing charges? The eagle eye of a person whose car was shot, detectives say.

According to the sheriff's office, they were able to spot and report the license plate number of the car shots were fired from.

When a search was run on the plate and car description, it came back to Jones' grandparents, leading the FHP to Jacksonville where detectives say they found BB pellets on the floorboard and the passenger side mirror broken in a way consistent with being shot from inside the car.

Between this discovery and "other evidence" detectives say they confirmed Jones used the BB gun while Anderson drove.

According to the sheriff's office, Jones was already in Duval County Jail on other charges when detectives arrested him Tuesday. He is facing 19 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and felony criminal mischief.

Anderson is wanted on principal charges in connection to each of Jones’ charges. Detectives have yet to locate her.

Collective damage totaled to approximately $12,000, according to detectives.

RELATED: At least 10 cars damaged by gunfire on I-4, I-95

RELATED: Deputies: Several cars hit by gunfire along I-4

What other people are reading right now: