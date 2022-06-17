DOJ: 2 Florida men charged with hate crimes in racist axe attack on Black man

Prosecutors say the victim was punched and struck with an axe handle in Citrus County.

WASHINGTON — Two Florida men were indicted by an Ocala-based federal grand jury after prosecutors said the duo violently attacked a Black man while yelling racist slurs.

The federal indictment was unsealed Friday, charging 55-year-old Roy Lashley and 52-year-old Robert Lashley with a hate crime, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

The DOJ alleges the men injured the man due to his race.

"According to the indictment, the defendants repeatedly called the victim racial slurs and repeatedly struck the victim with closed fists and an axe handle," the DOJ wrote in an email.

According to the Citrus County Chronicle, the attack happened in November 2021 outside a Dollar General in Citrus Springs. The 24-year-old victim was found lying in the median of Deltona Boulevard, the newspaper reported.

Citing arrest reports, the Chronicle said a witness reported hearing Roy tell Robert they needed to leave "before the cops get here." The newspaper also reported that Roy was accused of kicking a deputy while being arrested.

If convicted of federal hate crimes, prosecutors said the men could face a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and potentially be ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.

The attack was investigated by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.