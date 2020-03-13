TAMPA, Fla. — A man already behind bars in Tampa has been sentenced to serve more time.
Court records show Timothy Cathcart, 33, was passing out drugs in federal prison that caused other inmates to overdose.
A judge in Tampa federal court sentenced Cathcart Wednesday to serve 27 more years.
Cathcart was arrested for a traffic violation in Pasco Couty last year. In November, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and norfentanyl causing injury.
A plea agreement says CathCart was part of a drug trafficking organization that conspired to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.
