Man accused of murdering Uber Eats driver to face death penalty

Oscar Solis, 30, is charged with the murder of an Uber Eats driver that happened on April 19. His wife reported him missing after he didn't return home.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOLIDAY, Fla — The man accused of killing and dismembering an Uber Eats driver in Pasco County could face the death penalty should he be convicted, new court documents show.

A prosecutor in the case, Assistant State Attorney Bryan Sarabia, plans to seek the death penalty for Oscar Solis, 30. He is accused of the murder of 59-year-old Randall Cooke. Sarabia and State Attorney Bruce Bartlett listed the following reasons behind the sought-after death penalty.

Prosecutors believe the crime was committed by a person previously convicted of a felony, the defendant was previously convicted of another capital felony or felony involving a threat of violence to the person, and described the murder of the Uber Eats driver as "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel."

Oscar Solis is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body.

The investigation began on April 19 when investigators said the driver's wife reported him missing after he didn't return home from his last delivery. She shared with deputies his last known location which led law enforcement to the Holiday house Solis was staying in. There, they found the man's remains inside trash bags and a cooler, authorities said.

A man living in the home provided the Pasco County Sheriff's Office with a video that showed Solis carrying multiple trash bags to the side of the home, Sheriff Chris Nocco said in a news conference in late April. He was arrested not long after detectives found the Uber Eats driver's wedding ring and car keys inside the home as well.

Nocco described the murder as a "horrific crime of passion." And stated what he did was "demonic."

Detectives said Solis is affiliated with the gang MS-13 in Indiana and has an extensive history of violent crimes.