NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — An argument over a pet rat escalated after deputies say a man hit his girlfriend's 22-year-old son.

Pasco deputies say Matthew Allen Drummond, 37, got into an argument with his girlfriend's son about the son bringing home a pet rat. Deputies say Drummond touched the victim in the chest and "struck him in the right eye."

According to an arrest report, Drummond said he did not appreciate the way the victim was speaking to him and told the victim to "be a man about the situation."

Deputies say Drummond admitted to putting his hand on the victim's chest but said it was to keep away from him. Drummond was charged with felony battery, second/subsequent battery.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.