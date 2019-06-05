LUTZ, Fla. — A man is accused of beating his girlfriend after she says she drank the rest of his vodka.

Pasco deputies say Jason Armillei attacked his girlfriend around 7:14 p.m. Saturday, hitting her multiple times in the face. She was crying when she told deputies he had been drinking and got mad when she drank his vodka, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies say Armillei claimed he never hit his girlfriend and said she attacked him first. He claimed he backed up and put his hands up to defend himself, the affidavit states.

The victim was found naked with her face covered in blood and blood running down her body, deputies say. Her left eye was swollen shut, had purple bruising surrounding it, and blood was coming from the top of her split nose, according to the affidavit.

Armillei was found with a "slight laceration" on the left side of his face and to his left leg.

Deputies found him to be the primary aggressor after they say the victim's injuries "appeared much more substantial" than his.

He faces a charge of domestic battery.

10News Cares: If you are in an abusive relationship or situation, there is help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233. Click here for domestic violence signs and resources.

