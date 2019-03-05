MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of beating a 3-year-old girl with a brick in a recycling bin and leaving her to die, The Miami Herald reports.

Police said a neighbor told them they saw Tristin Tavares Bernard, 18, beating the child with a brick Thursday night.

CBS affiliate WFOR said the girl was being babysat by her grandmother at the time, but the grandma lost track of her. A witness, Jose Sotomayer, told WFOR he found the child in the bin, and she was bleeding on the side of her head.

“Thank God I was able to save her life," Sotomayer told WFOR.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery.

Bernard was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated battery.



