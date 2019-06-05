HUDSON, Fla. — A 26-year-old man was arrested this weekend after deputies say he choked his girlfriend.

Pasco County deputies say Matthew Douglas told them "demons" took over his body and caused him to blackout. According to an arrest report, Douglas said the blackout "may have lead him to become physical with his pregnant girlfriend."

According to the affidavit, deputies say the girlfriend told them she is 18 weeks pregnant and was playing Xbox in their room. The affidavit said when Douglas told her it was time to go to sleep and shut off the gaming system, she turned the Xbox back on -- at which point deputies say Douglas grabbed her around the neck and began to choke her.

Deputies say the victim explained that she was unable to breathe and was in fear. The arrest report said the victim has a small area of bruising on her neck and three long scratch marks.

Douglas was charged with domestic aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. Douglas also had an outstanding warrant for battery and battery on a person 65 years of age.

10News Cares: If you are in an abusive relationship or situation, there is help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233. Click here for domestic violence signs and resources.

