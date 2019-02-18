AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Polk County deputies responded to a call about an intoxicated motorcyclist who reportedly fell off his Harley Davidson while trying to ride it in Lakeland.

Deputies say Asa Dykes, 38, smelled of alcohol and was in possession of a "large knife" and handgun. He has a valid concealed weapons permit from Georgia.

He failed a field sobriety test, and a hand-rolled marijuana cigarette was discovered in his shirt pocket, according to law enforcement.

Investigators say Dykes became increasingly agitated in the patrol car, started yelling profanities and kicked the passenger side door.

The deputy transporting Dykes pulled over to get him back into the seated position, which is when deputies say Dykes kicked the deputy in the groin area, his foot hitting the deputy's right inner thigh.

The deputy was able to get him back under control until other deputies could arrive to secure him in the back of the patrol car, authorities said.

It took four detention deputies to take Dykes in for booking and he remained combative, according to law enforcement.

"It took a collaborative effort from Lakeland Police and our deputies to get Mr. Dykes arrested and taken to the county jail before he could hurt someone," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Mr. Dykes turned a misdemeanor DUI arrest into something much more serious - all he had to do was behave."

Dykes faces charges for DUI, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

