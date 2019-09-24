ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman says a man flashed her at Gandy Beach while she was there with her 2-year-old son.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Jeffrey Stone, 39, went behind some bushes before getting in the water in nothing but a white towel.

The woman said her 2-year-old son started pointing at Stone and that’s when she saw he was flashing them, deputies said.

When the family jumped in the water, Stone opened his towel in the direction of the mother and her toddler again, deputies said.

Deputies said Stone got out of the water, went back in the bushes and then flashed the family a third time.

Arrest records showed Stone had been arrested on two charges of lewd and lascivious and aggravated stalking of a child in 2011.

