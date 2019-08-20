BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton man is facing charges of attempted murder and arson after police said he hit an elderly woman and doused her in chemicals before setting her on fire.

Boca Raton Police Services said Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo was with his co-worker delivering a washer and dryer from Best Buy to a woman in the Colonnade at Glen Oaks neighborhood.

Lachazo's co-worker told police at one point during the visit, he stepped outside to make phone calls back to the office. Then, he said he heard screams from inside the home and found blood and the woman on the floor.

When the co-worker went outside to call 911, police said Lachazo drove away in the delivery truck. A responding officer stopped the truck before it left the neighborhood.

During an interview, police said Lachazo admitted to hitting the woman and dousing her with a liquid chemical. Police also said he admitted to using cocaine and marijuana earlier in the day.

WPTV in West Palm Beach also said Lachazo is accused of hitting the woman with a mallet and setting her on fire after dousing her with chemicals.

Police said the woman is in "extremely critical condition." WPTV said the woman has multiple skull and facial fractures, severe brain bleeding and second and third-degree burns over most of her body.

Lachazo is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a person over 65 years of age and arson.

